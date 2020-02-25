Instead of folding in the final seconds, before eventually losing in overtime, as they did last month at TCU, the Cyclones were the stronger team down the stretch in the rematch at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday night, surging to a 65-59 victory.

Iowa State watched an 18-point second half lead disappear altogether and its opponent go up by two with less than five minutes to play. But this time, Steve Prohm’s squad buckled down and made the plays down the stretch.

After Desmond Bane’s basket tied the score at 59-59 with 53 seconds to play, the Cyclones ran off six straight points to close out the victory. Rasir Bolton knocked all four free throw attempts and Jackson hit two more. A much-maligned defense also stood tall in the final minute, as Caleb Grill and Solomon Young blocked shots.

‪Young led the Cyclones with 20 points and chipped in seven rebounds, while Tre Jackson posted 18 and five assists. Michael Jacobson had eight points and eight rebounds. I-State, which shot 44% from the field, enjoyed 28-18 edge in points in the paint.

With an 18-point lead and the Hilton Coliseum crowd into it, this didn’t appear like a game the Cyclones would struggle closing out. Jacobson’s bucket 30 seconds into the second half opened the scoring and continued an ISU flurry heading into the locker room, making it 43-25.

However, things got much more difficult for the Cyclones from then on out. TCU countered with a 13-2 run over the next 4:21 to cut the deficit to seven points, and I-State wouldn’t lead by double digits again in the game.

Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer got the Horned Frogs to within 53-52 with 6:41 to play and Kevin Samuel’s free throw less than a minute later tied the score for the first time since early in the first half.

The Cyclones went scoreless for a span of 4:24 past the midway point of the second half, and eventually TCU took the lead on a pair of free throws from PJ Fuller. ISU countered with back-to-back buckets from Rasir Bolton and Solomon Young to retake the lead, 57-55, with 4:12 remaining.

I-State got things rolling in the first half, doing so after a sluggish shooting start heading into the first media timeout. The Cyclones made five of six shots from the field to take a 16-11 lead with 12:38 remaining in the half. Young and Jacobson combined to account for 11 early points, while Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer during the early stretch.

Jackson continued his hot shooting near the midway point of the half, knocking down two more 3-pointers to extend the Cyclone lead to 11 points and the scoring run to 9-0 with 9:47 remaining. TCU, meanwhile, endured a scoring slump of more than five minutes.

Young’s jumper with 4:20 remaining gave him nine first-half points and extended the Cyclones’ lead to 12 points, 29-17. TCU’s shooting woes didn’t improve much as the half progressed, as it missed nine of 11 shots at another point. ISU closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 41-25 lead into the intermission.

Iowa State improves to 12-16 overall and is now 5-10 in conference play. It travels to Oklahoma State this weekend for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.