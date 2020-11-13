CycloneReport - Fraud or For Real? Ducks, Sooners, Cyclones, NW, Coastal

Unlike the NFL, perceptions matter in college football. The won-loss record is important, but the overall feel of a program impacts rankings, recruiting and coaching changes. We're here to look beyond the records and figure out who is for real and who isn't as the season progresses.

1. OREGON

Farrell's take: FOR REAL. It's only one game, but Tyler Shough looks solid and Oregon has players stepping up to fill holes left by those who opted out. The Ducks are the best team in the Pac-12 and I can't see any way they lose a game with that easy schedule. Gorney's take: FOR REAL. The Ducks are pretty solid at almost every position although I would like to see some more receivers step up as the season goes along. Shough is going to be a solid quarterback, the running attack is good and that defense is legitimate. That's what happens when you win a lot of recruiting battles for five-stars and high four-stars. Oregon should go through its schedule unscathed and if it wins the Pac-12 championship game, then there's going to be a real debate about whether the Ducks should be in the College Football Playoff.

2. COASTAL CAROLINA

Farrell's take: FOR REAL. I doubted Coastal Carolina, but it continues to roll it up on opponents. In any other year, it wouldn't be a top 20 team, but each time I think it'll be challenged, Coastal rises to the occasion. It is a very fun team to watch with a creative offense and a lot of energy. Gorney's take: FRAUD. Calling the Chanticleers a fraud is harsh because Coastal Carolina is a very talented team, but games against Appalachian State and Liberty are coming up and those could be tough. Also, what are we talking about here? That Coastal Carolina is a good team for the Sun Belt or that it could compete against the other teams in the top 15? If that's the question, no, the Chanticleers would have a very tough time against any of the 14 teams ahead of them in the rankings.

3. IOWA STATE

Farrell's take: FRAUD. Brock Purdy doesn't scare me much and while the Cyclones are atop the Big 12, another loss is coming their way to Texas or West Virginia. Matt Campbell is a good coach and their running game is underrated, but this is not a Big 12 championship team (keep reading to see who is). Gorney's take: FOR REAL. I'm not over the moon about this Iowa State team because it feels like the Cyclones should be pulling away from some teams. But Breece Hall is the best running back in the conference statistically and the defense can stand up against any opponent in the Big 12. I do agree that another Big 12 team is going to beat Iowa State down the stretch, but until that actually happens, I'm a believer.

4. NORTHWESTERN

Farrell's take: FOR REAL. The Wildcats beaten Maryland, Iowa and Nebraska – all average teams at best. Wisconsin should bring NW back to earth, but how can they lose more than one game with its easy schedule? I have to lean toward for real because I now see the Wildcats as a one-loss team after the regular season. Gorney's take: FRAUD. I have to say fraud because Northwestern could win the remainder of its games (perhaps with the exception of Wisconsin) but the Wildcats could also lose many of them and that's not a team I could get behind. Purdue could beat NW. Michigan State can score. Minnesota has been disappointing but has weapons. Northwestern is much improved this year, especially on offense, and that could lead to more wins, but I don't see this team only losing one game all season.

5. OKLAHOMA

