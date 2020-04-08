Versatility is an important trait in basketball these days, and it is one that Wesley Cardet possesses in a big way. The 6-foot-5 junior wing led Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Northeast team to a 24-6 record behind his 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Currently a four-star prospect ranked 80th in 2021 class, Cardet mentioned Alabama, Florida, Iowa State, and Miami as the schools he’s been talking to lately. Iona’s new staff led by Rick Pitino also put in a call to the Florida native. He’s been on campus at Florida and Miami so far for unofficial visits.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Cardet broke down some of his early high major interest. Alabama: “I haven’t visited there yet, but it seems like they have a good style of play. I’ve been watching them this season.” Florida: “They had a good environment. I liked their facilities and their campus. I like Coach [Mike] White and his staff.” Iowa State: “I haven’t been there yet, but I’ve watched them too. Their coaches tell me how I would fit right in their program.” Miami: “It was pretty cool there. Their style of play is pretty good. I talked to all the coaches there. They were showing me around campus and how everything works there.”

RIVALS' REACTION