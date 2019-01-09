After winning a state championship and being honored at a ceremony in New York City, one of the top players in New Jersey for the 2020 class returned back to school with an Iowa State offer waiting.

Montvale St. Joseph’s four-star strongside defensive end Amin Vanover joined 2021 running back teammate as Cyclone offer recipients.



Vanover has a 5.8 Rivals rating and is considered the 215th overall prospect nationally, the 13th strongside defensive end and seventh-ranked player in New Jersey regardless of position.



In addition to ISU, he has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Duke, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia.

