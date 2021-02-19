CycloneReport - Former Cyclone Deon Broomfield Named Safeties Coach

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today that Deon Broomfield, a former standout for the Cyclones in the defensive secondary (2010-13), who already has five years of collegiate coaching experience, has been added to the staff as safeties coach.

“Deon is a person we have paid close attention to as he has moved up the coaching ranks,” Campbell said. “He is an energetic coach who will fit perfectly among our staff. He has a proven record of developing talent in the secondary and we are excited to have him return to his alma mater.”

Broomfield spent a season (2020) as a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans prior to his return to Ames.

From 2017-19, Broomfield mentored the cornerbacks at Indiana State. Rondale Green was an All-MVC performer and Kaelb Newman ranked second in the MVFC and ninth nationally in forced fumbles (3) under his watch.

He was the cornerbacks coach at Western Illinois in 2016 and the safeties coach at Carthage College (Wis.) in 2015.

Broomfield was a standout defensive back for the Cyclones from 2010-13, tallying 133 tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions in his career.

He started 18 games in his career, including all 12 games in his senior season in 2013. He was fourth on the team in tackles (57) and led the team in pass breakups (6) in his final campaign.

Broomfield is remembered for two significant plays in his Cyclone career. In Iowa State’s upset win over No. 2 Oklahoma State in 2011, Broomfield made the key third-down stop to force the Cowboys into a missed field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. ISU eventually won the game, the school’s only victory over a team ranked in the top-two nationally, in double overtime.

In his senior season, Iowa State staged its largest comeback in school history (24 points) in a 52-44 triple overtime win at West Virginia. Broomfield made the final tackle of the game, stopping the Mountaineer two yards short of the goal line on fourth down.

The Palm Bay, Fla., native earned his degree from Iowa State in 2013 and was a member of the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2014.