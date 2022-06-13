Following official, Patton commits to ISU

One day after returning from an ISU official visit, 2023 high three-star safety Jamison Patton announced his future destination. He will be a Cyclone.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Ankeny (IA) standout is Iowa State’s ninth-known commitment in the 2023 class. He joins quarterback teammate JJ Kohl.

“It will definitely benefit my decision,” said Patton yesterday following his official visit. “Getting individual time with the players was great. Hanging out with the guys that are in these program every day.”

Patton made several visits to Ames during his recruitment, but this weekend’s would be the last before making a decision.

“When we got up there, we didn’t really do much the first night,” Patton said. “We had dinner and just had a welcome meeting with like the whole group of recruits. The second day, we had a lot of meetings. I got to tour the campus a little bit more.

“We had a great time, got a lot of time to hang out with each other and talk as recruits. I was hosted by Anthony Johnson. He has a really good story. I don’t know if a lot of people know about his story, but it’s powerful. Just hearing his insight on Iowa State and what he thinks about it was good. He gave me some good ideas.”

Patton is the second safety to commit for the 2023 class, joining Ohio standout Cam Smith.