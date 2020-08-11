CycloneReport - Following Big Ten, Pac-12's postponements, Big 12 pushing ahead to play

On the same day the Big Ten and the Pac-12 said they wouldn’t play football at all in 2020, the Big 12’s school presidents met Tuesday and didn’t reach the same postponement decision. A schedule, per Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, could come as soon as Tuesday evening.

The Big 12 is committed to playing football in the fall. At least at the moment, anyway.

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported.

Sources: Part of the eventual Big 12 announcement tonight will be enhanced medical protocols. This is expected to include "more testing" for COVID-19 and testing for cardiac issues if an athlete tests positive.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cited the unknown long-term health concerns for those who contract COVID-19. At least 15 Big Ten athletes have reportedly been diagnosed with myocarditis — the inflammation of the heart — after having COVID-19.

The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference that had not released a modified schedule or schedule format. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 had released schedules in the last two weeks and the ACC has released a schedule as well. The SEC hasn’t finalized a schedule but has told teams which other conference opponents they will play in 2020.

The ACC has said it will start play the weekend of Sept. 12 while the SEC has said it won’t have its teams start until Sept. 26. The two conferences have delayed the starts of their seasons to see how coronavirus trends go when students arrive back at campus for the fall semester.