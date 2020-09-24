CycloneReport - Florida 4-star Wesley Cardet seeing interest ramp up

As his senior year of high school starts, Wesley Cardet remains a highly recruited prospect in the 2021 class. It’s been that way for him going back to his freshman year, but new offers are still trickling in. Most recently, the four-star prospect out of Florida added an offer from Georgia. Not long before that, the Illinois coaching staff extended a scholarship offer. Those schools join Alabama, Iona, Iowa State, Kansas State and Maryland as the schools involved right now. Auburn has also started to show some interest lately.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “Their coaches have shown me a lot of how they played last year. They showed me a lot of how they used John Petty. It was good stuff. They have really good ball movement and it’s a great place.” Auburn: “They’ve started texting me lately too. It’s nothing too serious yet. I’ve watched them a little bit the last couple years. Their style of play is pretty good. Georgia: “They have been showing me a lot of clips of how Anthony Edwards played there and how their offense moves around. It was pretty good stuff.” Iowa State: “I haven’t really seen too much, but the coaches have been in contact with me. I’m really close with the assistant coach, James Kane. He just says the school would be good for me and that I’d fit in well if I go there.” Maryland: “I had a virtual call with them. They showed me some of their sets and how their guards play and how they run plays for them. They showed me a little of their campus and all the success they’ve had in the past.”

