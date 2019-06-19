Traveling to Iowa State for the first time was an eye-opening experience for a tall Sunshine State wide receiver in the 2020 class who has already secured an offer from the program.

Lutz Steinbrenner rising senior Aidan Bitter arrived in Ames on Monday and spent the better part of three days getting an intensive look at Iowa State. An extensive conversation with Campbell reinforced everything he liked about the Cyclones.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Bitter certainly fits the description of what the offense looks for in the position. The wide receiver also says the system at ISU is a lot like his at Steinbrenner.

Bitter, who has yet to be evaluated by Rivals, also has offers from Air Force, Cornell, South Dakota and Troy. He recorded 32 receptions for 568 yards and six touchdowns last fall as a junior.

For more on Bitter's unofficial visit to I-State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.