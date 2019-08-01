Iowa State appears set to sign a second interior defensive lineman in the 2020 class, as evidenced by its increased pursuit of a prospect from the Florida high school ranks.

Bradenton St. Stephens rising senior Dylan Davis said the coaches picked up on his trail earlier this year before hosting him on an unofficial visit and offering in early July.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Davis is listed in the Rivals database as an offensive tackle, and says his ability to factor in on either side of the ball is an attribute the Cyclones covet during his unofficial visit on June 18th.

In addition to I-State’s offer, Davis also has a Power-5 one from Illinois to go with Army, Cornell, Furman, Jacksonville and Lehigh.

For more on Davis' thoughts on his recent visit to Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.