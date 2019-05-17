An official visit to Iowa State next month could be the only thing standing between a Florida defensive back prospect choosing to sign with the program later this year.

Seffner Armwood junior Emmanuel Perry, who secured an offer on April 24th from area recruiter Tyson Veidt, said he’s been impressed with everything he’s seen of the Cyclones thus far.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Perry is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating and has attracted FCS offers from the likes of USF and Southern Miss. It appears the only thing standing between Perry and a spot in I-State’s 2020 class is traveling to Ames.

Perry said he would likely be slotted in to play a down safety position in I-State's defense.

For more on the Florida defensive back's recruitment, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.