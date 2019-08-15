A Sunshine State cornerback appears to be a high priority for the Iowa State staff as it looks to fill some voids at the position in the 2020 class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons rising senior Michal Antoine said the Cyclones have taken an active role in his recruitment for a while.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Antoine also has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri and Pittsburgh. He’s also considering in-state G5 program USF.

Antoine, who is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating, said he is planning an official visit to Ames for the near future.

