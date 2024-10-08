Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 8, 2024
Five takeaways from Iowa State WBB media day
Default Avatar
Emilie Zeis
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement