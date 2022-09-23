DILLON GABRIEL, OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is one of the most notable transfer additions to the conference this season. The former UCF signal caller has hit the ground running in Norman, helping engineer a Sooners offense that has displayed the ability to hit the home run. Gabriel has completed 67% of his passes for 759 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 9.7 yards per attempt and has yet to throw an interception through three games. Oklahoma is in position to make another run at a Big 12 title with this kind of quarterback play.

*****

LONNIE PHELPS, KANSAS

Kansas is off to a scorching hot start: The Jayhawks are sitting with a 3-0 record, including a win over Houston on the road. Lance Lepiold has used the portal to rebuild the roster in Lawrence, and it is already paying dividends. Miami (Ohio) defensive end Lonnie Phelps has made a big impact this season. He has 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks through three games. Phelps is second in the Big 12 in sacks and has emerged as a difference-maker in the early stages of the schedule. Kansas seems to have struck gold.

*****

COLBY REEDER, IOWA STATE

Colby Reeder has fit in perfectly with Matt Campbell at Iowa State. The former Delaware standout has made a big impact with the Cyclones from his linebacker position. Reeder has 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and has grabbed two interceptions for the Cyclones through three games. He had back-to-back games with a takeaway – including a huge pick against Iowa in the state's rivalry game. Reeder was recently honored as the Big 12's co-newcomer of the week, and he is emerging as one of the most underrated linebackers nationally.

*****

MCKADE METTAUER, OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma landed a big addition through the portal when McKade Mettauer opted to transfer closer to his home state. Mettauer has earned a starting role with the Sooners and is proving to be a force in the trenches. He plays a physical brand of football, often blocking through the whistle and setting the tone for a team that loves to run the football.

*****

JT DANIELS, WEST VIRGINIA