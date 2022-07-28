First-year SF Watson making necessary adjustments

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2022/demarion-watson-saulsberry-269392Iowa State freshman Demarion Watson, a top-100 player and high three-star in the 2022 class, arrived in Ames last month to prepare for his first season on T.J. Otzelberger's squad. As with any first-year player, he's faced some adversity along the way. The 6-foot-7 small forward spoke to the local media recently about his journey.

On how the first several weeks have gone for him since arriving in Ames:

“It’s been going really good. It’s a big adjustment, just from the speed of the game and strength of the game. I’m now down here on my own. I feel like I’ve been really prepared. (The coaches) have been talking to me, working with us, making sure we’re all good, and playing to the best of our ability.

On how he’s tackled the adjustment process to playing at a higher level:

“I feel like I’ve been taking steady strides, just making sure that I’m not letting the physicality get to me and making sure I’m taking my strength and conditioning in the weight room serious. (Coaches) are making sure I’m not letting everything get to me and taking everything one step at a time.”

On some of the key veterans that have helped with his acclimation:

“We have three fifth-year seniors - Gabe Kalscheur, Jaren Holmes and Osun (Osunniyi). They’ve all been really good role models and leader to us, talking us through everything with what they see, how we can improve, and help the team win on the court. They’re being there for us off the court, too. Making sure we’re all good and adjusting to this college life.”

On what some of the biggest changes he’s had to adjust to:

“The strength. I mean, everybody here knows how to play. Their IQs are really high. Everybody is here to win. Just that competitive aspect is really big for us. I feel like the IQ, speed, and strength of the game is really an adjustment for a lot of freshmen.”

On the aspects he’s looking to contribute to the team in right away:

“For me, defense is everything. I feel like defense wins championships. Defense is what a lot of teams need to win. So, just with my length, I have really long wingspan and is almost 7-foot. I use my length and agility as a taller, longer guy to be able to block shots and alter shots at the rim.”

On what excited him the most about joining the Iowa State program:

“Just the player development. I know they want everybody to reach their dreams and everybody to be able to play at the best of their ability. They talk a lot to us about playing to our strengths. I know that playing here, I’m going to be able to play at my best and play to my strengths.”

On joining forces with fellow Minnesota prep Eli King, as opposed to playing against him:

“It’s fun. We joke all the time about him beating me in high school. At the end of the day, I got the ring, so it’s alright. I really love playing with Eli. He’s a great guard and a high IQ guy. I think he’s going to be able to help us win a lot of games this year.”

On how he went about guarding King when he played against him:

“We both had our fair shares going back and forth. With our defense in high school, we switched a lot, so a lot of times I wasn’t guarding him. He is really good. He’s a tough guy to guard.”