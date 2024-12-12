First set of Iowa State portal priorities comes into focus

Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert (player) and Joshua Jefferson (newcomer) captured Big 12 men's basketball weekly awards, as
The 2025 recruiting class is mostly wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the
No. 6 Iowa State (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) forced Jackson State (0-10, 0-0 SWAC) into 24 turnovers en route to a 100-58 victory
The Cyclones continues the season Sunday night hosting the Tigers. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
The ninth-year leader of the Cyclones' football program spoke with the media via zoom call on Sunday afternoon shortly
Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert (player) and Joshua Jefferson (newcomer) captured Big 12 men's basketball weekly awards, as
The 2025 recruiting class is mostly wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the
No. 6 Iowa State (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) forced Jackson State (0-10, 0-0 SWAC) into 24 turnovers en route to a 100-58 victory