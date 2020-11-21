CycloneReport - First-place Cyclones dominant in victory over Kansas State

Even though the month of November is in full swing, 17th-ranked Iowa State is showing no signs of slowing down. The Cyclones made another statement on Saturday during a month they have struggled in during past years, blowing out Kansas State 45-0 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy enjoyed the best game of a junior season full of peaks and valleys, as he completed 16-of-20 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy added 59 yards on seven rushes. He completed his first seven passes of the game, as the Cyclones took control from the onset.

In about 2 1/2 quarters of work, tailback Breece Hall enjoyed another stellar performance in a long line of them in 2020. The sophomore rushed 15 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, before making way for reserves Kene Nwangwu and Jirehl Brock.

I-State's defense was just as huge in setting the tone, as its goal-line stand midway through the first quarter maintained an early 7-0 lead. The offense took advantage and marched 97 yards on 13 plays and got a six-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Charlie Kolar on the first play of the second quarter. With a 14-0 lead, the Cyclones never looked back.

The victory moved I-State to 6-1 in the Big 12 with two games left to play - next Friday at Texas and at home versus West Virginia on December 5th. The Cyclones would lead Oklahoma State by a half-game or Oklahoma by a full game depending on the outcome of tonight's Bedlam Rivalry game in Norman.