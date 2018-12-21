An all-around athlete from the Illinois high school ranks collected an offer from Iowa State earlier this month after an in-school visit from an assistant coach.

Plainfield North junior wide receiver Marcellus Moore posted a solid junior campaign with more than 900 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. He said the Cyclones started showing interest late in the 2018 season.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Moore, who has yet to be evaluated and ranked by Rivals, also has offers from Purdue and Western Kentucky.

He said one characteristic of his game shines above the rest, at least where the Cyclones are concerned.

