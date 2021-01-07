CycloneReport - Farrell 50: Nos. 11-15

It’s that time of year. The college football season is almost over, so it's time for a look at the Farrell 50 — the top 50 players in college football and how they were ranked as recruits. We continue today with Nos. 11-15. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

15. RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

Michael Carter

The skinny: Carter committed to North Carolina during the Heels annual “Freak Show” camp but kept it private until announcing it on July 4. Florida, Tennessee, Clemson and West Virginia were some of the other programs that were also considered.

Coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019, Carter proved to be even more explosive in 2020 with 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He added 267 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Farrell’s take: Carter was a big physical running back out of Florida who has added great size and has played better than a high three-star for North Carolina. He’s a beast after contact.

*****

14. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

Travis Etienne

The skinny: Etienne was initially committed to Texas A&M, but re-opened his recruitment two months later. After trimming his list to Clemson, LSU and Tennessee - and taking official visits to Clemson and Tennessee in January - he committed to the Tigers a week before National Signing Day.

Etienne’s rushing totals took a slight dip this fall, with 914 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he exceeded his previous receiving totals by adding 48 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Farrell’s take: This is someone that I thought might be under-ranked, because he had size, speed and shiftiness. LSU really coveted him, but much too late, and Clemson did a great job winning this recruiting battle for the high three-star.

He’s faster than I expected and his burst has improved greatly. He is making our four-star evaluation look bad. Etienne has already turned into one of the fastest and most explosive running backs in college football, and he should be an NFL star. His return to college football was a welcome surprise and he should be a first-rounder.

*****

13. DB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Patrick Surtain

The skinny: The five-star prospect committed to Alabama over LSU, Miami and many others. Throughout his recruitment, the Tigers were considered the front-runner, but the Crimson Tide won out.

Becoming one of the top cover corners in the nation, Surtain has totaled 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception and eight pass breakups heading into the national title game. Farrell’s take: Surtain was a five-star with length, size and great instincts, so it’s no surprise to see him have so much success at Alabama. Out of high school, it was clear he had great bloodlines, was well-coached and knew the position very well. He filled a need right away at Alabama and is now considered a first-round corner and possibly the first one off the board in April.

*****

12. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Breece Hall

The skinny: Hall announced a top eight of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Rutgers, Kansas State and Missouri before committing to the Cyclones soon after revealing his list.

Expectations were high for Hall going into the 2020 season and he managed to exceed most of those. Finishing with 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 2020, the consensus All-American will be one of the top offensive players in the country next season. Farrell’s take: Hall was a big kid out of Kansas who was a high three-star and his recruitment was mostly confined to the Midwest region. He found the right home and has been dominant so far and playing well above expectations.

*****

11. WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Elijah Moore