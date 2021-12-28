Fact or Fiction: R Mason Thomas will flip to Oklahoma

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Ryan Wright and Brandon Justice from TheMaizeandBlueReview.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Iowa State commit R Mason Thomas will flip to Oklahoma.

R Mason Thomas

Gorney’s take: FICTION. A visit to Oklahoma in January is going to be huge in R Mason Thomas’ recruitment as new coach Brent Venables and his staff sell the vision. I’ve heard the high three-star is more than open to hearing about the Sooners and a flip there would not be surprising at all. But Thomas’ recruitment took an interesting turn over the weekend when Miami offered and if the Hurricanes step it up over the next few weeks then all bets are off. Plus, there is a chance Thomas could stick with his Iowa State commitment since he’s been pledged there since July. Oklahoma looks very good right now but if Miami makes him the top priority then it could get really interesting. Wright’s take: FACT. One could argue that seeing R Mason Thomas take an official to Oklahoma is as close to flipping away from Iowa State as one can get without actually decommitting. As the recruiting process for Thomas and his Cardinal Gibbons four-star defensive tackle teammate Ahmad Moten continues, the duo could end up being a package deal. That could be at Iowa State or Oklahoma, and Miami might have a final say in how this all plays out. The Sooners will get their chance to showcase the program and their prospects’ potential future during an official in January.

*****

2. Michigan is still in the driver's seat to land four-star OL Josh Conerly.

Josh Conerly (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Courtney Morgan’s move to Washington makes this a whole lot more intriguing and the Huskies were the team Josh Conerly watched most growing up. That will play a factor. But I still think the four-star offensive lineman from Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach has a supreme affinity for Michigan and his visit earlier this season – plus his talks with position coach Sherrone Moore – still give the Wolverines the edge. No guarantees here because Washington’s coaching change and Morgan’s addition from Michigan is big but it’s not all Conerly is considering. Justice’s take: FICTION. While Michigan certainly remains in the running to land Conerly, I don’t see them in the driver’s seat. Miami, Washington and USC are legitimate contenders now. Following Michigan’s former director of player personnel, Courtney Morgan, leaving for the same job at Washington, the Huskies became the perceived leader. Conerly has an exceptional relationship with Morgan, who is now his main recruiter at his in-state program.

*****

3. Ohio State is still a lock for four-star DE Omari Abor.

Omari Abor (Sam Spiegelman)