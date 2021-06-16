Fact or Fiction: Breece Hall is the best RB in college football

1. Breece Hall will be the best RB in college football next season.

Breece Hall (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s close, with Bijan Robinson from Texas in Hall's own conference, and Tank Bigsby at Auburn and Isaiah Spiller at Texas A&M. There are going to be a ton of talented running backs in college football next season and a few who could break out as well. But Iowa State's Hall is a potential 2,000-yard back when it comes to all-purpose yards, and he should be the guy to beat heading into the season.

2. The most unlikely playoff team under expanded system would have been Arizona.

Rich Rodriguez (AP Images)

3. There is another Kyle Pitts out there for the 2021 season.

Jalen Wydermyer (AP Images)