CycloneReport - Ex-Villanova standout DB Amos picks Cyclones

Iowa State gained another option in the secondary on Monday when Villanova transfer defensive back Jaquan Amos announced on his Instagram that he would be heading to Ames for the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Amos, whose childhood friend Isheem Young is returning as a third-year sophomore, is being eyed to play safety and potentially replace departed senior Lawrence White.

A Philadelphia (Pa.) native who stayed home to compete for three seasons at Villanova, Amos recorded 149 tackles, eight interceptions, 25 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Of his eight career interceptions, he returned three of those for touchdowns.

Amos will likely enter a competition with rising sophomores Mason Chambers and Craig McDonald for the spot formerly occupied by the multi-year starter White. Chambers has the most experience in Ames, having played in six games and recorded four tackles and .5 tackles-for-loss in 2020. McDonald posted one tackle in four games.

“They’re looking for me to play safety, but I am versatile and can play all five positions on the back end,” said Amos. “I can play corner or safety. They’d like me to play safety on either side of Isheem. He’s the middle safety and they’d like me on either side. The coaches really love that I’m versatile and I’m a playmaker. When the ball comes my way, I make the plays. I’m a hard worker.”

Since hitting the transfer market, Amos also secured offers from from Mississippi State, Kansas State, Virginia and West Virginia.