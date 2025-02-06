Everything TJ Otzelberger said during his 2/6 media availability

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced Thursday the signing of two prep players.
Get to know each of the Iowa State Cyclones' offensive football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this
Get to know each of the Iowa State Cyclones' offensive football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this
Catch the additional 2025 signings this morning as they roll in and get other commentary on Iowa State's class.
When the December signing period rolled around for Iowa State, one member of the 2025 class remained unsigned, and that
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced Thursday the signing of two prep players.
Get to know each of the Iowa State Cyclones' offensive football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this
Get to know each of the Iowa State Cyclones' offensive football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this