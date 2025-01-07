Cyclone Trio To Play In Hula Bowl

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State seniors Jarrod Hufford, Stevo Klotz and Myles Purchase will participate in the Hula Bowl this weekend at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be played Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. (CT) and televised on CBS Sports Network.

The trio made an indelible impact on the Cyclone program, playing in a combined 146 games. In 2024, the group helped Iowa State to its first double-digit win season as the Cyclones finished 11-3 and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Hufford, a Newark, Ohio native, started the final 47 games of his Cyclone career. In his career, Hufford made starts at four of the five positions on the offensive line (left tackle, left guard, center, right guard).

As a senior, he moved to center and started every game on one of Iowa State’s most successful teams, paving the way for an offense that rushed for 27 touchdowns, the fourth-most in program history. Hufford was twice recognized as an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

Klotz, a native of Chaska, Minnesota, was a vital part of the Cyclone offense while playing in the fullback role. The tight end earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors in 2023 and 2024 at the fullback position. He played in 39 games, making 19 starts, and finished with 15 career receptions with two touchdowns.

Originally a walk-on, Klotz was put on scholarship prior to the 2023 season.

Purchase played in 51 career games and made 34 career starts in four seasons with the Cyclones. The Denver, Colorado native finished his career with 146 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss. He picked off his first career pass as a senior against Texas Tech.

Purchase had 26 career pass breakups, including seven as a senior.

Iowa State Hula Bowl Invitees

1951 – Jim Doran, Bill Weeks

1960 – Dwight Nichols

1961 – Tom Watkins

1964 – John Berrington, Tom Vaughn

1965 – Dick Kasperek

1973 – George Amundson

1974 – Matt Blair

1975 – Tom Goedjen

1976 – Bob Bos, Coach Earle Bruce

1977 – Dave Greenwood, Tony Hawkins

1978 – Tom Randall

1979 – Dexter Green, Mike Stensrud

1980 – Mike Schwartz

1982 – Dwayne Crutchfield

1983 – Shamus McDonough

1993 – Doug Skartvedt

1994 – Tony Booth

1996 – Pat Augafa, Tim Kohn

1997 – Derrik Clark

2000 – Reggie Hayward (defensive MVP)

2001 – Mike Banks, Kevin DeRonde, Ennis Haywood, Marcel Howard, Lorenzo White

2003 – Lane Danielsen

2005 – Tim Dobbins, Steve Paris

2022 – Colby Reeder

2024 – Jarrod Hufford, Stevo Klotz, Myles Purchase