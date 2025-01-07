Cyclone Trio To Play In Hula Bowl

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State seniors Jarrod Hufford, Stevo Klotz and Myles Purchase will participate in the Hula Bowl this weekend at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be played Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. (CT) and televised on CBS Sports Network.
The trio made an indelible impact on the Cyclone program, playing in a combined 146 games. In 2024, the group helped Iowa State to its first double-digit win season as the Cyclones finished 11-3 and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Hufford, a Newark, Ohio native, started the final 47 games of his Cyclone career. In his career, Hufford made starts at four of the five positions on the offensive line (left tackle, left guard, center, right guard).
As a senior, he moved to center and started every game on one of Iowa State’s most successful teams, paving the way for an offense that rushed for 27 touchdowns, the fourth-most in program history. Hufford was twice recognized as an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.
Klotz, a native of Chaska, Minnesota, was a vital part of the Cyclone offense while playing in the fullback role. The tight end earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors in 2023 and 2024 at the fullback position. He played in 39 games, making 19 starts, and finished with 15 career receptions with two touchdowns.
Originally a walk-on, Klotz was put on scholarship prior to the 2023 season.
Purchase played in 51 career games and made 34 career starts in four seasons with the Cyclones. The Denver, Colorado native finished his career with 146 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss. He picked off his first career pass as a senior against Texas Tech.
Purchase had 26 career pass breakups, including seven as a senior.
Iowa State Hula Bowl Invitees
1951 – Jim Doran, Bill Weeks
1960 – Dwight Nichols
1961 – Tom Watkins
1964 – John Berrington, Tom Vaughn
1965 – Dick Kasperek
1973 – George Amundson
1974 – Matt Blair
1975 – Tom Goedjen
1976 – Bob Bos, Coach Earle Bruce
1977 – Dave Greenwood, Tony Hawkins
1978 – Tom Randall
1979 – Dexter Green, Mike Stensrud
1980 – Mike Schwartz
1982 – Dwayne Crutchfield
1983 – Shamus McDonough
1993 – Doug Skartvedt
1994 – Tony Booth
1996 – Pat Augafa, Tim Kohn
1997 – Derrik Clark
2000 – Reggie Hayward (defensive MVP)
2001 – Mike Banks, Kevin DeRonde, Ennis Haywood, Marcel Howard, Lorenzo White
2003 – Lane Danielsen
2005 – Tim Dobbins, Steve Paris
2022 – Colby Reeder
2024 – Jarrod Hufford, Stevo Klotz, Myles Purchase