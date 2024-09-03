in other news
PFF Defensive Grades: North Dakota Game
As far as stopping the run, it was not a very good day for the Cyclones in their opener against North Dakota. The unit
Iowa State vs. North Dakota Photo Gallery
CycloneReport.com photographer Jim Percival began his 53rd season of shooting Iowa State football on Saturday night.
PFF Offensive Grades: North Dakota Game
The Cyclones got efficient play from second-year starting quarterback Rocco Becht, who found his senior receiver Jaylin
OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: ISU airs it out early, sets tone with Noel catch
How much different would Iowa State’s offense look, if any, in a season opener with a new coordinator in charge? That
DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Freyler posts big senior year debut vs. UND
Iowa State endured some struggles along the defensive front in its season opener against North Dakota, but Beau Freyler
