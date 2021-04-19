CycloneReport - Enaruna heading to Iowa State after two seasons at KU

Iowa State secured the services of a high-major player on Monday morning when former Kansas wing Tristan Enaruna committed to new head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The sophomore, who committed to the Cyclones over finalist Creighton, played in 55 games and averaged 10.2 minutes per game over the past two seasons with the Jayhawks. He increased his scoring average from 2.4 to 2.8 points during the 2020-21 campaign.

Enaruna signed with the Jayhawks out of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, in the 2019 class. Rivals considered him a four-star prospect and ranked him as the #44 player nationally. He was the eighth-ranked small forward.

As a high schooler, Enaruna also took official visits to Creighton and Miami. Georgia Tech, Illinois and Texas Tech extended offers.

The native of the Netherlands averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his final season of high school. He spent the summer of 2019 playing for the Netherlands in the U18 FIBA European Championships.

Enaruna is the fourth Division I transfer to join the Cyclones in time for Otzelberger's first season at the helm, joining guards Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota) and Caleb Grill (UNLV), and forwards Jaz Kunc (Washington State) and Robert Jones (Denver).