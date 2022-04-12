Enaruna a one-and-done at Iowa State

Iowa State junior Tristan Enaruna, once a prized blue chip recruit in the 2019 recruiting class for another Big 12 program, will leave Ames in search of his third college program in four years.

After being a role player at Kansas for two seasons, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward joined the Cyclones for head coach T.J. Otzelberger's first year at the helm. However, his stint lasted fewer than 12 months. He started 26 of the 33 games he played in, but averaged just 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Enaruna started the first 24 games of his Cyclone career, but fell out of favor in mid-February and never seemed to recover. Although he was in the lineup for two of Iowa State's NCAA Tournament games - the Miami (Fla.) loss and LSU win - Enaruna played just a combined 13 minutes in those games and scored two points.

The departure of Enaruna leaves the Cyclones with just two forwards with playing experience at ISU for the 2022-23 season - seniors Jaz Kunc and Robert Jones.

Fellow senior Tre King joined the squad from Georgetown in January, but could be ineligible for competition until second semester classes begin next year. Demarion Watson will arrive in June as a four-star true freshman from the Minnesota high school ranks.