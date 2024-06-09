The Cyclones' second commitment following a huge official visit weekend came Sunday afternoon when Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West rising senior Mason Ellens announced his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound three-star prospect chose the Cyclones over Power-4 offers from Boston College, Iowa, and Minnesota.

This weekend became the second Iowa State visit for Ellens, who said he's being targeted to play safety in the 3-3-5 system employed by defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.

“(Coach Deon Broomfield) has told me how he’d use me, as more of like their nickel,” the Illinois native said. “I’d be playing up against slots or down as a linebacker. He wants me to be the person that’s more in the mix than all the safeties. It was exciting for me to hear that because that’s what I like to do. I like the tackle and hit.”