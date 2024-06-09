Ellens' official visit spurs Iowa State commitment
The Cyclones' second commitment following a huge official visit weekend came Sunday afternoon when Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West rising senior Mason Ellens announced his decision on social media.
The 6-foot-0, 175-pound three-star prospect chose the Cyclones over Power-4 offers from Boston College, Iowa, and Minnesota.
This weekend became the second Iowa State visit for Ellens, who said he's being targeted to play safety in the 3-3-5 system employed by defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.
“(Coach Deon Broomfield) has told me how he’d use me, as more of like their nickel,” the Illinois native said. “I’d be playing up against slots or down as a linebacker. He wants me to be the person that’s more in the mix than all the safeties. It was exciting for me to hear that because that’s what I like to do. I like the tackle and hit.”
A spring practice visit in early April helped lay the foundation for this weekend's official visit and decision by Ellens.
“I like how they ran the spring practice; it was efficient and cool to watch,” he said. “Coach Broom is an intense coach and coaches kids like they’re his own sons. He’s very detailed in what he does and knows what he’s talking about. He really cares about all his kids. I also really liked the campus when I was out there. It was a special thing to look at and be a part of.”
Ellens becomes the Cyclones' ninth known commitment in the 2025 class and first at his position.