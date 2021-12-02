Eight Cyclones Earn All-Big 12 First Team Accolades

The Big 12 football coaches announced their All-Big 12 teams today, and 19 Cyclones received postseason honors for their performances on the field in 2021.

Iowa State capped off the regular season with a 7-5 record and a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play, earning a bowl berth for a school-record fifth-straight season.

Of the 19 Cyclones, eight players were All-Big 12 First Team selections and four were second-teamers.

Running back Breece Hall was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season and defensive end Will McDonald IV was the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

All-Big 12 First Team

Trevor Downing- OL, Jr., Creston, Iowa Graded out as Iowa State’s top lineman in 2021 after suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2020 campaign. Started all 12 games and was instrumental in helping the Cyclone offense rank No. 1 in the league (Big 12 games only) in total offense at 452.7. Paved holes for All-American Breece Hall, who ranks fifth nationally in rushing (122.7) and is the nation-leader in touchdowns (23).

Breece Hall- RB, Jr., Wichita, Kan.The two-time winner of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection led the nation in scoring (138), touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20) while establishing himself as one of the greatest running backs in Big 12 history. Ranks fourth in career touchdowns (56) and eighth in career rushing yards (3,941) in the Big 12 record book. The Big 12 rushing leader for the second-straight season, Hall ranked fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7). The Doak Walker Award finalist has rushed for a touchdown in 24-straight games, the longest streak in NCAA FBS history.

Xavier Hutchinson- WR, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla. The Big 12 leader in receptions (82) for the second-straight season, breaking ISU’s single-season record and ranking 15th nationally. The two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection posted 953 receiving yards, the sixth-best total in ISU history. Recorded four 100-yard receiving games and a pair of 10+ reception efforts. Has an active streak of 24-straight games with a reception. His 146 receptions since 2020 are the most in the NCAA.

Charlie Kolar- TE, Sr., Norman, Okla.The only unanimous selection, Kolar is one of 12 players in Big 12 history to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors three times. Led all Big 12 tight ends for the third-straight season in receptions (58), receiving yards (723) and touchdown catches (5), breaking ISU tight end single-season records in receptions and receiving yards. Kolar, who is a two-time Mackey Award finalist, is ISU’s all-time tight end leader in receptions (164), receiving yards (2,148) and touchdown catches (22), ranking in ISU’s Top 10 overall in all three categories. Kolar has caught a pass in 35-straight games, the second-longest streak in school history and the fifth-best active string in FBS.

Will McDonald IV- DE, Jr., Pewaukee, Wis.One of the most dominant pass-rushers in college football, McDonald IV is a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection. Led the Big 12 in sacks (11.5) and forced fumbles (5), ranking seventh and second nationally, respectively. A two-time winner of the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, McDonald IV is ISU’s all-time leader in sacks (29.0) and his 22.0 sacks since 2020 is the most in the NCAA.

Mike Rose- LB, Sr., Brecksville, OhioOne of the greatest linebackers in Iowa State history, the two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection has 321 career tackles and 49 career starts, tying for the most starts in school history. Ranks second all-time in career TFL with 41.0. Ranked sixth in the Big 12 in TFL per game (1.09) and 11th in tackles per game (6.64).

Jared Rus- FB, Jr., Eldridge, Iowa All-Big 12 First Team selection at fullback. A key player in ISU’s short-yardage blocking formations, helping All-American running back Breece Hall lead the nation in scoring (138). Caught six passes for 59 yards.

Eyioma Uwazurike- DL, Sr., Detroit, Mich. Wrapped up his final season as a Cyclone in style, ranking fourth in the league in sacks (8.5), the third-best total in school history. Was third on the team with 11.0 TFL and led all ISU down linemen in tackles with 36. Ranks fourth in TFL (34.0) and seventh in sacks (14.5) on ISU’s career record lists.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Chase Allen- TE, Sr., Nixa, Mo. A four-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Recorded 23 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Played in 58 career games, the third-most in school history. Ranks sixth in both receptions (71) and receiving yards (801) on ISU’s all-time tight end record lists.

Colin Newell- OL, Sr., Ames, IowaA four-year starter, played a huge role in Breece Hall’s back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and All-America career. A Rimington Trophy watch list member who is a two-time All-Big 12 recipient, Newell has 38 starts in his career.

Brock Purdy- QB, Sr., Gilbert, Ariz. A four-time All-Big 12 performer, earning second team honors twice (2019, 2021) and first team honors in 2020. The winningest QB in school history (30), Purdy will end his career with 32 school records. The Big 12 leader in passing yards (2,984), total offense (3,208) and completion percentage (73.1), ranking fourth in the nation in completion percentage. Completed over 80 percent of his passes (min. 15 attempts) four times, the most in the nation. Ranks in the Big 12 career Top 10 in completions (7th- 970), passing yards (8th- 11,966) and total offense (8th- 13,139).

Isheem Young- DB, So., Philadelphia, Pa. Fourth on the team in tackles (56) and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Led the team in takeaways with three and forced a pair of fumbles. Has 106 tackles, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in his career.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Greg Eisworth II (DB), Beau Freyler (DB), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson Jr. (DB), Andrew Mevis (PK), Zach Petersen (DE) and Darrell Simmons Jr. (OL).