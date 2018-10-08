The ability to make a seamless transition between his current high school's defense and the one employed at Iowa State was one of the big factors that led a Texas defensive back to commit last month.

Now four weeks removed from that verbal announcement, Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy senior Virdel Edwards said he continues to be encouraged by the direction of the program and the promise shown on his side of the ball.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Edwards committed to the Cyclones in mid-September after a preseason camp visit to Ames. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating who also had Power-5 offers from Colorado, Purdue and Texas Tech.

Edwards is one of 21 known commitment for the Cyclones’ 2019 class and one of four listed as a defensive back in the Rivals database.

