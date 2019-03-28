Iowa State has shown steady interest in a three-star defensive tackle from the Illinois high school ranks since stepping up its pursuit earlier this year with an offer.

Gurnee Warren Township junior Willis Singleton appears to have worked his way towards the top of the Cyclones’ wish list at defensive tackle after a strong showing as a junior, and the coaching staff in Ames has been keeping tabs on him for a while.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Singleton is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. Out of his 13 total offers, he has Power-5 ones from ISU, Louisville and Washington State.

The Cyclones were the first of those P5 programs to offer Singleton and hosted the prospect for a padded camp last summer.

For much more on Singleton's I-State recruitment and his thoughts on the program, check out a detailed story published to ISU Confidential.