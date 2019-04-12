Finding the right prospects to fit in the middle of Iowa State's three-man defensive front is always a priority and one of the highly-regarded possible fits resides just a few hours away from Ames.

Bettendorf (Iowa) sophomore Griffin Liddle traveled to ISU on March 9th for a Prospect Day that ran in conjunction with the final regular season basketball contest.

In addition to ISU’s offer, Liddle has Power-5 ones from Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Liddle won’t sign with a program for at least another year and a half, but said he got a good feel for how much the staff wants him in the 2021 class.

For more on Liddle's most recent unofficial visit to Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.