A highly-ranked three-star offensive line product from the state of Ohio took in the Cyclones' 15th and final practice of the spring last Saturday.

Chagrin Falls (Ohio) Kenston standout junior George Sell said his interest from the Cyclone coaching staff has increased steadily this spring and culminated in a trip to Ames.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Sell is a three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating and has Power-5 offers from ISU, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville and Wake Forest.

He said the Cyclones certainly moved up a notch with him following the one-day stop.

