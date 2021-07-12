Denver transfer Jones excels during first offseason at ISU
Playing on a Power-6 conference team has had its perks for a forward transfer that joined Iowa State’s program in the offseason. Former University of Denver big man Robert Jones said without even h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news