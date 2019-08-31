Defensive Spotlight: Vance shines in close call
With a depth chart at linebacker that stretches three-deep, in terms of who Iowa State coaches can trust on any given Saturday, it only made sense that it was a sophomore who took a backseat for th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news