DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Hummel, veteran unit do their part in opener
Apart from one huge pass play from an elusive quarterback, Iowa State’s defense put the clamps down on a UNI offense that had also struggled through much of the spring. And as usual, the cast of ve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news