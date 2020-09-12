Defensive Spotlight: Bankston, McDonald record sacks in opener
Although it was likely lost in the final result, a 31-14 season-opening loss to Louisiana, Iowa State’s defensive line was one of the team’s strengths. Defensive end Will McDonald continues to put ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news