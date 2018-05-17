A strong spring evaluation performance by a Texas high school safety has landed him an Iowa State offer and could put him in Ames for an official visit this summer.

Arlington junior Kyron White said he had been hearing from the Cyclones for a while prior to the spring, but that the staff had wanted to see his progress in-person.

In addition to I-State, White has Power-5 offers from Baylor and Minnesota.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound White said he would like to learn more beyond just what he’s seen on TV, so he’s targeting a summer visit to see the program first-hand.

For more on White's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



