Iowa State offered a St. Louis (Mo.) defensive back prospect last week after the 2021 recruit turned heads at a showcase in early June.

Trinity Catholic rising junior Tyler Hibbler, who said he’s been on the staff’s radar for a few years, shined at the Lindenwood Mega Camp on June 1st and just this week earned his first Power-5 offer from the Cyclones’ area recruiter D.K. McDonald.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hibbler, who also has a G5 offer from Toledo, comes from a talent-rich Trinity Catholic program that ISU has recruited heavily in recent years.

Since the Cyclones have had a long-time presence at his high school, Hibbler said he’s watched the program’s ascent in recent years and likes a defense that offers plenty of opportunities to defensive backs.

