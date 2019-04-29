A Michigan high school offensive lineman in the 2020 class has offers from multiple Power-5 programs, including one from an Iowa State program that is trying to get into the conversation.

Edwardsburg junior big man Josh Priebe said he’s had contact with the staff in Ames and likes the direction the program is moving in.

In addition to ISU, Priebe has Power-5 offers from Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Priebe is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the 27th overall junior in Michigan.

Priebe has yet to whittle down the list of schools publicly, but says he has started doing so privately.

