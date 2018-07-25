The Iowa State offer he received shortly after his sophomore season got the ball rolling for a four-star offensive lineman from the state of Wisconsin.

Since picking up an ISU offer late last year, Wales Kettle Moraine rising sophomore Trey Wedig has gone on to add Power-5 ones from Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, USC and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Wedig is considered the top overall prospect in Wisconsin for the 2020 class. He has secured a 5.9 Rivals rating, is the 10th-rated offensive tackle nationally and 85th regardless of position.

I-State’s staff has been limited in the contact it can have with Wedig but will be able to communicate more freely on September 1st.

For more on Wedig's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



