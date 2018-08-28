If Iowa State opts to sign another wide receiver in the 2019 recruiting class, a standout from the Lone Star State is potentially one of the additions and is eyeing an October official visit.

Wylie (Texas) senior Donovan Ollie, who took an unofficial visit to Iowa State back in June, is talking about a return trip to Ames in the coming weeks as he zeroes in on a commitment. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

Ollie said his recruitment by the ISU coaches has evolved in the months since he was originally offered and visited in early June during camp season.

Of the finalist list that had included ISU, Washington State, Northwestern, Utah, Boston College and Kansas, Ollie appears to be zeroing in on a pair of schools given what his official visit plans look like.

