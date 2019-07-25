A St. Louis area defensive tackle fits the mold of what the Iowa State coaching staff is targeting at the position and collected a scholarship offer last week after a solid summer.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet standout Mekhi Wingo shined in front of position coach Eli Rasheed at the Lindenwood camp last month and then heard from area recruiter D.K. McDonald.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Wingo said his performance at Lindenwood in June put him in consideration for an offer.

In addition to I-State, Wingo has also collected offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Memphis, Toledo and FCS Tennessee-Martin. As a sophomore, Wingo finished with 42 tackles, including nine tackles-for-loss, and four sacks.

