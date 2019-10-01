The Cyclones trotted out a foursome of senior starters on the offensive line to begin the 2019 campaign, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they add some veteran help for 2020.

Independence (Kan.) redshirt freshman Jeremy Flax earned an offer from the Cyclones last month and says the staff is selling him on the opportunity to compete for a first-team role next year.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Flax, who was a non-qualifier out of Dearborn Heights (Mich.) Robichaud High School in the 2018 class, redshirted last fall at Independence. He is on track to graduate in December and would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

In addition to I-State, Flax has Power-5 offers from Maryland and West Virginia, plus several offers from schools in the G5 ranks. He took his first official visit last weekend to Toledo.

