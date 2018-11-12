Iowa State continues to keep tabs on a blue chip offensive line prospect in the Class of 2019 that has visited on multiple occasions and the coaching staff hopes to land him for another in the near future.

Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst senior Danielson Ike has visited Iowa State on multiple occasions and will be trying to slide in another trip following the conclusion of his high school team’s season.

The 6-foot-6, 276-pound Ike is considered the sixth overall prospect in Missouri for 2019 and 29th offensive tackle nationally. He has secured a 5.8 Rivals rating.

Offers from prolific programs all across the country have come Ike’s way throughout the recruiting process. His list has approached 20 Division I programs, including Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford and Syracuse.

