Having a season-opening game day visit shut down early due to weather didn't damper a positive experience by an in-state defensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Carroll junior Blaise Gunnerson said he felt very welcome during a trip to Iowa State for what was supposed to be the season opener against South Dakota State.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound defensive end is out for the 2018 season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. However, that hasn’t affected just how well things are going with the ISU staff.

Gunnerson is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He also has offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.For more on Gunnerson's visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



