Cyclones snag 3-star Florida CB prospect for 2022

Iowa State's ninth commitment in its next class is from the Sunshine State, as a standout cornerback announced his decision on Wednesday morning.

Orange City (Fla.) University High School rising senior Noble Thomas picked the Cyclones out of a top-six that included Boston College, Oregon State, UConn, Mississippi State and West Virginia.

"I am choosing Iowa State for a few different reasons, one being how comfortable I feel when I am there," said Thomas in a first-person story to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "It's almost like I am at home.

"I love the staff, and I can also tell they love me. Probably the biggest reason I know they have genuine love for me was when they first offered me. Safeties coach Deon Broomfield was the one who offered me, and we had that immediate bond. He found my film and wanted the staff see it.

"They really, really wanted me to get up there for a visit. When I got up to Ames, the love was different. I was the first corner there, and it made me feel like I was a top priority for them. I feel like we are all working towards the same goal — to win.

The 6-foot-0, 182-pound Thomas visited ISU the weekend of June 4th, then followed with trips to Oregon State and Boston College.

As a junior, he allowed only four reception in 24 targets in coverage. He also broke up eight passes and recorded a pair of interceptions.