Cyclones secure commitment from second 2026 WR

A junior day visit by a 2026 Ohio high school wide receiver over the weekend provided an in-depth glimpse into the Iowa State program and turned out to be enough of one for the coaching staff to secure a commitment.
Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) Walsh Jesuit's Milan Parris announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon as he boarded a plane back home following a Saturday trip to Ames.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Parris also had Power-4 offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue and Wisconsin.
He joins Ames (Iowa) pass catcher Jeffrey Roberts as members of the Cyclones' 2026 class. Iowa State is now up to five total commitments from high school juniors.
As a junior, he caught 28 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns.