STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and Lindy Waters III had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11 Big 12), as the seniors showed up on Senior Day.

OSU, which won its fourth straight home game, is now 5-3 in its last eight, following a stretch in which they went 1-8.

Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State (12-17, 5-11), while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds.

Bolton scored seven points within the game's first two minutes, giving Iowa State a quick 7-2 lead, and had 14 in the first half, which topped his full-game totals going back six games.

Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.

The Cyclones return home to take on West Virginia, whom they lost to, 76-61, on Feb. 5, on Tuesday night.