CycloneReport - Cyclones rejected by K-State in Big 12 opener

Iowa State's basketball program hit a new low under head coach Steve Prohm on Tuesday night in a 74-65 loss to Kansas State that opened the Big 12 slate. Fresh off suffering their biggest lost in Cy-Hawk series history in Iowa City last Friday, the Cyclones dropped a 74-65 decision to a Wildcat squad that was 2-4 coming in and had lost to a Division 2 opponent.

In Hilton Coliseum to tip off league play, ISU led for only a minute and a half, trailed for the final 26:12 and faced a double-digit deficit throughout much of the second half. The closest the Cyclones would get was five after a desperation 3-pointer heave from Jalen Coleman-Lands with five seconds left. By then, it was too little too late for a team that fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play.

The 3-pointer was Coleman-Lands' only points of the second half, as he and fellow senior Solomon Young were held in check. Young finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, but disappeared on the offensive end in a scoreless final 20 minutes.

Turnovers plagued the Cyclones early on and they committed 13 during the first half. They would finish with 18 in the game, as K-State turned those into 24 points. Prohm's squad also struggled yet again on the boards and were out-rebounded by a 35-25 margin.

Rasir Bolton was the offensive catalyst and scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. However, the junior continues to play out of position at the point guard spot and struggled with a 7:7 assist-to-turnover margin.

Tyler Harris and Xavier Foster were the first two players off the bench in the first half and became the only two other Cyclones to score in double figures with 10 points apiece.

After shooting better than 52-percent from the floor in the first half, ISU fell off in the final 20 minutes and hit just 12-of-27 shots.